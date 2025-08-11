LETTER: Nevada Legislature steps up for kids who stutter

It was a real boost for me at the end of the day to read the article “Nevada teams up with ex-NBA star to help kids who stutter” (Aug. 4 Review-Journal online) about the Nevada Legislature enacting a law that would mandate insurance covering speech therapy for children who stutter. Ex-NBA star and PWS (person who stutters) Michael Kidd-Gilchrist has started an amazing one-man crusade to get legislatures to pass this legislation. He is determined not to stop until all 50 states pass this groundbreaking legislation.

Traditional speech therapies can make the difference in the life of a young child who stutters, as early intervention with a speech therapist is key. The website of the nonprofit Stuttering Foundation (www.StutteringHelp.org) provides a slew of free resources to guide parents of children who stutter, as well as adults who stutter. This organization has an outreach to the Hispanic community in the form of a Spanish-language website at www.tartamudez.org.

Both Mr. Kidd-Gilchrist and the Nevada Legislature deserve much praise for stepping up to bat for children who stutter and ultimately transforming so many lives in the process.