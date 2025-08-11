98°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Nevada Legislature steps up for kids who stutter

The Nevada State Legislature Building. Las Vegas Review-Journal
The Nevada State Legislature Building. Las Vegas Review-Journal
More Stories
LETTER: Democrats want to eat their cake
The Nevada State Legislature Building. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
LETTER: Staffing bill aims at the wrong target
AP Photo/John Antczak, File
LETTER: All burned up
Las Vegas Review-Journal file
LETTER: School safety and bureaucratic red tape
Salvador Montoya Ortega Bakersfield, California
August 10, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

It was a real boost for me at the end of the day to read the article “Nevada teams up with ex-NBA star to help kids who stutter” (Aug. 4 Review-Journal online) about the Nevada Legislature enacting a law that would mandate insurance covering speech therapy for children who stutter. Ex-NBA star and PWS (person who stutters) Michael Kidd-Gilchrist has started an amazing one-man crusade to get legislatures to pass this legislation. He is determined not to stop until all 50 states pass this groundbreaking legislation.

Traditional speech therapies can make the difference in the life of a young child who stutters, as early intervention with a speech therapist is key. The website of the nonprofit Stuttering Foundation (www.StutteringHelp.org) provides a slew of free resources to guide parents of children who stutter, as well as adults who stutter. This organization has an outreach to the Hispanic community in the form of a Spanish-language website at www.tartamudez.org.

Both Mr. Kidd-Gilchrist and the Nevada Legislature deserve much praise for stepping up to bat for children who stutter and ultimately transforming so many lives in the process.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The Nevada State Legislature Building. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
LETTER: Staffing bill aims at the wrong target
Edward A. Lenz Alexandria, Virginia The writer is senior counsel for the American Staffing Association.

Critically needed temps help Nevada industries.

AP Photo/John Antczak, File
LETTER: All burned up
Kathryn Buffington-Lacey Henderson

There might be another reason Georgia burns less than California.

(Getty Images)
LETTER: Lawyer joke
Stephen V. Savran Las Vegas

Attorney sues Las Vegas Valley Water District over conservation efforts.

(Getty Images)
LETTER: The transportation bureaucracy
Jack Corrick Boulder City

The U.S. Department of Transportation grant to study the alternatives to improving public transit on Charleston means we will spend $5.9 million of before Charleston ever sees an orange cone. Wow.

Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: The dangers in school zones
Bruce Feher Las Vegas

I’ve lived in Southern Nevada since 1996, and school zones are invisible to many drivers. It seems that the casual attitude of local officials hasn’t helped much.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Make Las Vegas fun again
Dan Carr Las Vegas

The issue is that the Las Vegas casinos are no longer fun. It certainly is time for another reinvention.

MORE STORIES