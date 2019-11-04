56°F
Letters

LETTER: Nevada ‘miles driven’ program a precursor to new tax

By Philip Kokoczka, Mesquite
November 3, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

Everyone knows that this new “miles driven” program passed by Nevada lawmakers will soon turn into another tax.

I live in Mesquite, about three blocks from the Nevada state line. Most of my driving is done in Arizona, Utah and in long road trips to other parts of the country. About 10 percent to 15 percent of my driving is done in Nevada. How will this be accounted for with the new “miles driven” program? Should I find a way to register my vehicles in another state to avoid what I expect to be a hefty tax on miles driven in another state?

