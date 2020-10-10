LETTER: Nevada must not allow a Portland to happen here

AP Photo/Noah Berger

Nevada has two major industries that are the reason residents do not pay a state income tax: mining and the tourism industries. Revenue from these two sources makes it unnecessary for the state to impose an income tax to support its functions.

We are now seeing what happens to our economy when the latter of these two suffers a downturn … in this case from the China virus. There is another potential threat, however, that could do similar economic damage: a breakdown in law and order and public safety. Portland, Seattle and Minneapolis are all examples.

Ron DeSantis, governor of Florida, is proposing law enforcement safety legislation that would impose enforceable felony penalties for the kind of behavior going on in those three cities. Nevada should do the same,.

Florida has already proven that quick law enforcement action nips this destructive activity in the bud — and now the state is making sure guilty parties, including those who financially support it, will not get away scot-free. The deterrent effect is obvious. I hope our state will emulate Florida.