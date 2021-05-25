LETTER: Nevada must pass death with dignity bill

Isn’t it our moral imperative to give options that alleviate this suffering when death is imminent?

Assembly Bill 351 provides for terminally ill, mentally competent residents to choose a dignified, comfortable option to end suffering when death is imminent due to a grave prognosis.

As a retired registered nurse who has attended hundreds of deaths, I believe this bill offers a compassionate choice. When dying individuals are mentally competent, the option to end their suffering should be their choice. This is a complex issue, and many would not choose this option. But I believe this should be offered as one option along with palliative care and hospice.

I have seen many patients suffer unreasonably and death is the only relief in sight. Isn’t it our moral imperative to give options that alleviate this suffering when death is imminent? I would like to have this option for myself and my family.