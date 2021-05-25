LETTER: Nevada must pass death with dignity bill
Assembly Bill 351 provides for terminally ill, mentally competent residents to choose a dignified, comfortable option to end suffering when death is imminent due to a grave prognosis.
As a retired registered nurse who has attended hundreds of deaths, I believe this bill offers a compassionate choice. When dying individuals are mentally competent, the option to end their suffering should be their choice. This is a complex issue, and many would not choose this option. But I believe this should be offered as one option along with palliative care and hospice.
I have seen many patients suffer unreasonably and death is the only relief in sight. Isn’t it our moral imperative to give options that alleviate this suffering when death is imminent? I would like to have this option for myself and my family.