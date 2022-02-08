LETTER: Nevada must reform its driving laws

(Getty Images)

I believe the laws governing speeding should be changed in Nevada. Motorists who are caught doing 20 mph or more over the posted speed limit should receive an automatic 30 days in jail, a hefty fine, mandated driver’s education and community service.

Repeat offenses should lead to revocation of the driver’s license and increased jail time.

Excessive speeding is the same as reckless driving and every bit as dangerous as DUI. An effort must be made to curb this behavior, as it is getting worse every year in Las Vegas and endangers every single one of us. Far too many innocent people are being maimed or killed due to drivers who have no respect for anyone’s safety and believe they can drive as fast as they want with no consequences.