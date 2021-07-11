106°F
LETTER: Nevada National Guard steps up big time

Alan B. Van Ees Las Vegas
July 10, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 

It was heartening and inspiring to learn of the extensive participation of the Nevada National Guard and Nevada Air National Guard in the battle against COVID (July 4 Review-Journal). I had no idea of the scope of their effort, that it extended to rural areas as well as Clark County and included testing, tracing, injections and food delivery to the needy. In addition to celebrating the Fourth of July, perhaps we might also celebrate each day in our hearts as Nevada National Guard and Air National Guard Day.

Thank you for these timely, important articles.

