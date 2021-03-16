LETTER: Nevada needs more convenient vaccination locations

AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File

I agree with the Review-Journal’s Thursday editorial on lowering the age for vaccine eligibility. I also think there is another problem with the whole vaccine distribution issue. Limiting the venues that offer the shots creates long lines and frustrates people trying to get vaccinated.

As an 82-year old, I had to wait in line for three hours at Cashman Center. (The National Guard folks were wonderful.) I then had to wait another four hours at the Convention Center. (The fireman and women did a wonderful job once you got to them, but getting to them took forever.) Neither venue provided chairs for the elderly to sit along the line.

We heard in the beginning that the distribution would go to the local pharmacies, which happened on a limited basis. Once again, government thinks it has a solution when, in reality, it is the problem.