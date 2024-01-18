45°F
Letters

LETTER: Nevada needs more than talk on election security

Jerome Brick Mesquite
January 17, 2024 - 9:02 pm
 
The Nevada secretary of state and attorney general recently presented some measures designed to bolster confidence in secure Nevada elections. These included heightened voter fraud detection, recruiting lawyers as poll watchers and providing training and security for election workers. This amounts to nothing more than window dressing and ignores the elephant in the room regarding election security: Namely, the election system put in place by the Democrat-controlled Legislature that allows universal mail-in voting and lacks required voter ID to cast a ballot. Numerous studies have shown that the potential for voter fraud is extremely high when these conditions are present.

Until such time as the Legislature strengthens this lax election system, confidence in Nevada election results will be suspect.

