LETTER: Nevada needs stronger laws to prevent DUI deaths

David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Hardly a day passes without an article or two in the Review-Journal regarding drunken drivers causing “accidents” that maim or kill innocent motorists. It is long past the time for more serious and effective steps.

First, of course, crack down more severely on those who are irresponsible enough to drink to excess and then get behind the wheel. But let’s also hold liable establishments that sell intoxicants and let’s outlaw “all you can drink” or happy hour promotions. Filling irresponsible folks with intoxicants and then sending them on their way is no longer acceptable.

In addition, alcohol should be treated like tobacco: zero advertising as a means to an end of the glorification and glamorization of it. Finally, the overuse of alcohol should be made as socially unacceptable as smoking. This is by no means a call for “prohibition,” as responsible people do drink responsibly.