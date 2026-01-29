LETTER: Nevada needs to control its energy destiny

Nevada’s energy supply chain is stuck in the past. Right now, 86 percent of our fuel comes from California, where refineries are shutting down faster than they can be replaced.

That’s not a supply chain. That’s a choke point.

Every time a California refinery closes, Nevada families pay the price. Higher gasoline costs. Higher shipping costs. Higher grocery bills. We’re living at the mercy of decisions made hundreds of miles away by regulators who don’t answer to Nevada voters.

Nevada cannot continue to build its future on someone else’s infrastructure. We need diversified supply lines, regional partnerships and a long‑term plan for energy resilience.

The Southwest is entering a new era of population growth, climate pressure and economic competition. If Nevada doesn’t take control of its own energy destiny, we will be caught flat‑footed when the next refinery closure hits.

Nevadans deserve a state that refuses to be held hostage by decisions made across the border.