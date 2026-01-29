44°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Nevada needs to control its energy destiny

(The Associated Press)
(The Associated Press)
More Stories
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Schools should focus on learning, not protests
The Strip is surrounded by haze Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vega ...
LETTER: Is immigration enforcement selective in Las Vegas
(AP Photo/Erin Hooley, File)
LETTER: Las Vegas students protest ICE enforcement
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, right, arrives for the Annual Meeting of the World Eco ...
LETTER: The rich meet in Switzerland
Joseph Sanitate Las Vegas
January 28, 2026 - 9:01 pm
 

Nevada’s energy supply chain is stuck in the past. Right now, 86 percent of our fuel comes from California, where refineries are shutting down faster than they can be replaced.

That’s not a supply chain. That’s a choke point.

Every time a California refinery closes, Nevada families pay the price. Higher gasoline costs. Higher shipping costs. Higher grocery bills. We’re living at the mercy of decisions made hundreds of miles away by regulators who don’t answer to Nevada voters.

Nevada cannot continue to build its future on someone else’s infrastructure. We need diversified supply lines, regional partnerships and a long‑term plan for energy resilience.

The Southwest is entering a new era of population growth, climate pressure and economic competition. If Nevada doesn’t take control of its own energy destiny, we will be caught flat‑footed when the next refinery closure hits.

Nevadans deserve a state that refuses to be held hostage by decisions made across the border.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Getty Images)
LETTER: Local judge tries to play editor
Jack Hamm Pahrump

I’m troubled by Judge Jessica Peterson’s decision to remove Review-Journal reporters from her courtroom because they would not promise to limit what they might publish.

MORE STORIES