LETTER: Nevada needs to rethink its vaccine policies

Yui Mok/Pool Photo via AP

Thank you, Michael O. Kreps, (Dec. 25 letter to the editor) for voicing my concerns so well regarding vaccine priorities. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that seniors older than 75 be classified in Tier 1B for receipt of the COVID-19 vaccine. This only makes sense because we are the most vulnerable group to succumb to this virus. In addition, we would most likely need hospitalization if we contact this illness. Our hospitals are already on overload. Hospital staff is exhausted and overworked. People needing hospitalization for other conditions don’t know if there will be space or staff to care for them.

Gov. Steve Sisolak should rethink the Tier 3 position he has placed us in. Our place should be Tier 1B as recommended by the CDC advisory panel.