LETTER: Nevada officials should focus on gasoline supply chain

Sens. Jacky Rosen and Catherine Cortez Masto blame Trump tariffs for rising costs and a tourism slowdown. They miss the canary in the coal mine — a gasoline supply risk with consequences for Nevada.

Las Vegas is a drive-to economy. Roughly 70 percent of visitors arrive by car, primarily from California. Tourism, conventions, construction, food distribution, rideshare services and families all depend on reliable, affordable fuel. If gasoline becomes scarce or prohibitively expensive, tourists stay home — and Nevada feels it immediately.

Nevada produces no gasoline and relies heavily on a shrinking number of California refineries. As refinery capacity declines, price spikes and supply disruptions are more frequent. A fuel price spike will crash through our economy with the destructive force of a tsunami.

Proposals to build refineries or pipelines in Nevada are unrealistic given regulatory, cost and political hurdles. The solution is far more practical: redundancy.

Nevada should expand regional fuel storage reserves, increase rail-delivered fuel capacity and allow flexibility in fuel specifications during supply disruptions. This would reduce volatility, protect tourism and shield families from price shocks.

While tariffs are complex international issues, fuel storage and delivery resilience are within our control. That is where Nevada’s leaders should focus — before warning signs become an economic crisis.