Letters

LETTER: Nevada officials vow to help those in the country illegally

Migrants arrive to the Mexican side of the bank of the Rio Grande river in Matamoros, Mexico in ...
Migrants arrive to the Mexican side of the bank of the Rio Grande river in Matamoros, Mexico in 2023. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
Brett Sears Las Vegas
February 2, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

What a spectacle we are witnessing as our representatives, sheriff, attorney general and assorted others proclaim their intent to assist foreigners illegally in our country to the detriment of Nevada citizens and in opposition to what those citizens voted for.

The citizens will remember how well they were represented during every election hereafter. We thank these people for making our choices easier in the future.

LETTER: California fires and the bogeyman of global warming
T. Mayer Las Vegas

Let’s look more deeply into the causes and contributing factors of these recent fire outbreaks without going down the path of chasing the boogeyman of global warming.

LETTER: Big changes for America since Jan. 20
Gordon Hurst Las Vegas

Another big change is that criminals who are illegally in our country will, as of Jan. 20, no longer be allowed to remain here.

LETTER: The Trump whirlwind
Jim Veltri Las Vegas

What else can we expect? This is going to be a long four years for many Americans.

LETTER: Bishop brings message of Jesus to Trump
Elizabeth Zivanov North Las Vegas

The amount of uproar over the homily preached at the presidential prayer service has been surprising, to say the least.

LETTER: Everyone talks about the weather
Robert Hirst Las Vegas

Viewers don’t need “personalities” to read the same information on every channel with more emphasis on happy talk than accuracy.

LETTER: Tax Nevada’s casinos
Carol Gordon Pahrump

I read where the gamers make billions of dollars every month, and yet the state needs $9.1 billion from the feds? Why are we not taxing casinos enough to take care of that?

LETTER: Trump is a welcome change
Mike Morgan Las Vegas

What we appreciate most about his approach are the immediate “day one” actions taken to address problems.

