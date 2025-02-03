LETTER: Nevada officials vow to help those in the country illegally

Migrants arrive to the Mexican side of the bank of the Rio Grande river in Matamoros, Mexico in 2023. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

What a spectacle we are witnessing as our representatives, sheriff, attorney general and assorted others proclaim their intent to assist foreigners illegally in our country to the detriment of Nevada citizens and in opposition to what those citizens voted for.

The citizens will remember how well they were represented during every election hereafter. We thank these people for making our choices easier in the future.