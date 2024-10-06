88°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Nevada on the verge of one-party rule

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
LETTER: Those deceptive ads about Question 3
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Abortion on the Nevada ballot in November
(AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
LETTERS: School district has a budget shortfall
Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks at a campaign event in Pittsfield, Mass., Saturda ...
LETTER: Kamala and the border
Bob Valentine Las Vegas
October 5, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

Nevada is precariously close to having a Democratic supermajority in our state Senate to go along with last session’s Assembly supermajority. Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo says, “We’re trying to do good government.” This as opposed to partisan government where one party dominates the legislative process. This often morphs into authoritarianism and one-party rule.

I am hopeful that our Legislature this election cycle balances out more fairly and we end up with equilibrium when the ballots are tallied. Good wholesome dialog in the arena of ideas is what is needed and desired for good governance.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
LETTER: Power to the people!
Linda Wallers Las Vegas

Ranked-choice voting would be a boon to Nevada.

LETTER: The cost of driving in Las Vegas
Randy Kornfield Henderson

Auto insurance rates are soaring. I am in favor of anything that will lower the cost of mandated insurance policies.

LETTER: Big money in Las Vegas non-profits
Roland Rogers North Las Vegas

I read in a recent Review-Journal that some CEOs of nonprofits were earning up to $552,000 a year. This is disgraceful.

MORE STORIES