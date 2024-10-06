LETTER: Nevada on the verge of one-party rule

Nevada is precariously close to having a Democratic supermajority in our state Senate to go along with last session’s Assembly supermajority. Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo says, “We’re trying to do good government.” This as opposed to partisan government where one party dominates the legislative process. This often morphs into authoritarianism and one-party rule.

I am hopeful that our Legislature this election cycle balances out more fairly and we end up with equilibrium when the ballots are tallied. Good wholesome dialog in the arena of ideas is what is needed and desired for good governance.