LETTER: Nevada poised to benefit from abortion tourism

Victor J. Moss Las Vegas
May 9, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
With the recent leak of the draft Supreme Court decision that would overturn Roe v. Wade, along with Nevada’s protection of abortions, the pro-abortion crowd should be thrilled that other states might ban the procedure. That could help expand an entire industry in Nevada, catering to women wanting an abortion. Creative entrepreneurs could offer junkets to Sin City so women could abort their babies with no moral reservations, leaving their aborted fetuses behind. It would give new meaning to, “What Happens in Vegas, Stays in Vegas.”

