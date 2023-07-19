LETTER: Nevada poised to get a lottery?

FILE - People line up to purchase lottery tickets for the drawing of the Powerball lottery at the Blue Bird Liquor store in Hawthorne, Calif., Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

So it appears we have a potential state lottery on the horizon ( Sunday Review-Journal). What specific benefits, if any, are our politicians promising us in return for this venture?

The recent legalization of weed came with a promise of more money for our schools and better education. Thus we have a teacher shortage and continue to rank close to last in the country in test results for our kids. Where’s the money?

My concern with a lottery debacle is the need to create another government agency to oversee it, the hiring of some connected individuals to run it and what government boondoggles the resulting revenue will be wasted on.