LETTER: Nevada pols, judges continue to game the system

Regarding the appointment of James Settelmeyer to the state Deptartment of Conservation and Natural Resources (Wednesday editorial), since when do Nevada judges care about Nevada’s constitution? Last I checked, there are elected legislators who are also employees of the state, which again is a violation of the state constitution.

It seems to me that elected officials and Nevada judges do whatever they please when it comes to gaming the system. The only losers are the taxpayers … again. Just more of the same.