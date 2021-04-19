LETTER: Nevada prepares for a full reopening

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak. (Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

I find the comments by Assemblywoman Robin Titus and Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman interesting. They criticize Gov. Steve Sisolak’s actions for reopening the state of Nevada, saying he is “trying to hold onto” his seat (Wednesday Review-Journal). I thought that was how government was supposed to work. We the people vote for who will represent us.

It is nice when an elected official acts according to how “we the people” ask him to act. I may not be totally correct, but I believe most of us want to get back to a normal life. Thank you, Gov. Sisolak for listening to the people.