Letters

LETTER: Nevada prisoners want to get paid minimum wage for work?

Darlene Nix Henderson
September 10, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

David Anthony Gonzalez is suing the Nevada prison system for minimum wage (Monday Review-Journal). He currently gets $3 per day as an inmate in the system working outside the prison for the Forestry Service. If he is successful in this lawsuit, perhaps some of the money could go to pay for his housing and food while in the prison or as compensation to his victims for whatever crime he was convicted of that earned him his sentence.

