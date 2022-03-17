LETTER: Nevada public employees earn their pensions

Once again, the Review-Journal beats the drum and disparages the cruel, evil Nevada government worker pension system (Saturday editorial).

Yes, those of us who have been fortunate enough to benefit from the public retirement system are in the minority of the population. However, the job of a police officer or a firefighter cannot be classified into the category of “a lucky few,” as your editorial stated. “Luck” is not factored into the application process, the testing process or the training, skill, sacrifice and fortitude needed to be successful in these career fields.

The sour grapes conveyed by the Review-Journal ought to be replaced with gratitude to those “lucky few” who have worn the uniform of a public servant and “were there” when called upon.