Letters

LETTER: Nevada PUC not looking out for consumers

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Barry Perea Las Vegas
October 2, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

The Review-Journal recently carried a story about NV Energy’s implementation of a demand charge on residential properties, imposing a surcharge on power at peak times, which for homes is from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. This is the time people are coming home from work, preparing dinner for the family and turning the air conditioner down in the summer months while busy moms start washing clothes for the kids and the rest of the family.

NV Energy has recommended you turn the thermostat up for air conditioning and use a fan to help cool and circulate the air. Now the company is going to charge you for using a fan during peak hours.

The new data centers being built are huge consumers of power. They want to add 21,000 and 22,000 megawatts, to say nothing about the millions of gallons of water theyneed.

While NV Energy officials say they want to make sure consumers don’t experience disruptions to service, it seems the way they intend to do this is by making Las Vegas homeowners live in a hot house or pay a premium that is up to eight times more expensive in peak hours than we do now.

Gov. Joe Lombardo needs the review the Public Utilities Commission and its rulings because it seems that the members have become the Big Business Service Commission.

