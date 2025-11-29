51°F
Letters

LETTER: Nevada ranks 49th in charitable giving?

Al Marquis Las Vegas
November 28, 2025 - 9:00 pm
 

We should all be embarrassed. According to the Review-Journal’s Wednesday editorial, Nevada ranks 49th among states for charitable giving. There’s no excuse for this. Nevadans have money. The streets are filled with expensive luxury cars. Multimillion-dollar homes fill every country club. And who can deny that we all purchase consumer goods we do not need? So we spend all of this money on ourselves, but we rank 49th in terms of charitable giving?

I serve as a director for boards of two charitable organizations: The first is The Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation (www.nvccf.org) which supports children diagnosed with cancer and other life-threatening diseases. The other is Sure Wave Foundation (www.surewave.org), which supports orphans in Tanzania. These organizations exist because of the generosity of exceptional Nevadans who choose to spend money to help. But both organizations are in constant need of funds.

Open your hearts and donate. What could be easier — or more meaningful? Nevadans can do better than 49th.

Judith A. Buay Pahrump

Universal health care has been debated in the US for more than 40 years, but it is never voted on because both parties accept campaign donations from the for-profit insurance companies to maintain the status quo.

Drew Hyde Henderson

“The Andy Griffith Show” is replayed daily and truly represents classic American television.

Jack Oliver Las Vegas

I love the concept of road rage, where two or more drivers yell at each other, showing how dumb they are, usually while driving at a high speed.

