LETTER: Nevada Republican leaders take the Fifth

Nevada Republican Party Chairman Michael McDonald. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Nevada Republican Party Chair Michael McDonald and Nevada Republican National Committeeman James DeGraffenreid had the opportunity to go on public record to give their side of the fake elector story and their involvement with Jan 6. They chose to plead the Fifth (Thursday Review-Journal). That silence speaks volumes for not wanting to incriminate themselves. Because it is public record, they could have made their case without any fear of someone editing out their “facts.”

With everything that has come out about Jan. 6, it is mind-boggling that there are still followers of the very person leading the insurrection. Maybe it’s time to take every corrupt lying politician out of office, drain the swamp that has polluted the waters these past six years and get our country back to serving the people, not their egos and re-election motives.

Break away from kissing rings and get back to running our government as the Constitution intended.