56°F
weather icon Overcast
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
nye
jeff_german
Letters

LETTER: Nevada Republican leaders take the Fifth

Kurt Chenchick Mesquite
December 27, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
Nevada Republican Party Chairman Michael McDonald. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @cs ...
Nevada Republican Party Chairman Michael McDonald. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Nevada Republican Party Chair Michael McDonald and Nevada Republican National Committeeman James DeGraffenreid had the opportunity to go on public record to give their side of the fake elector story and their involvement with Jan 6. They chose to plead the Fifth (Thursday Review-Journal). That silence speaks volumes for not wanting to incriminate themselves. Because it is public record, they could have made their case without any fear of someone editing out their “facts.”

With everything that has come out about Jan. 6, it is mind-boggling that there are still followers of the very person leading the insurrection. Maybe it’s time to take every corrupt lying politician out of office, drain the swamp that has polluted the waters these past six years and get our country back to serving the people, not their egos and re-election motives.

Break away from kissing rings and get back to running our government as the Constitution intended.

MOST READ
1
2 jackpots worth $503K hit at same Strip casino
2 jackpots worth $503K hit at same Strip casino
2
McDaniels to consider benching underperforming Carr
McDaniels to consider benching underperforming Carr
3
Elaine Wynn: Mirage was ‘a wonderful experiment’
Elaine Wynn: Mirage was ‘a wonderful experiment’
4
3 arrested in catalytic converter theft
3 arrested in catalytic converter theft
5
Southwest’s cancellations create chaos in Las Vegas, across US
Southwest’s cancellations create chaos in Las Vegas, across US
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
FILE - President Donald Trump walks off after speaking during a news conference in the Rose Gar ...
LETTER: Trump wearing an orange tan instead of a jumpsuit
Bill Heard Boulder City

They have a saying in law school: “Those who can, practice. Those who can’t, teach.” I would add a caveat: “Those who can’t, join Congress.”

A UNLV classroom is prepped for incoming students at the new Harry Reid Research and Technology ...
LETTER: Nevada State College or University?
Evan Blythin Las Vegas The writer is a emeritus professor at UNLV.

Thinking about the state’s higher education offerings.

More stories for you
LETTER: Student shows wisdom in advocating for break up of Clark County School District
LETTER: Student shows wisdom in advocating for break up of Clark County School District
LETTER: Million-dollar mortgage guarantee
LETTER: Million-dollar mortgage guarantee
LETTER: The Bundy issue already went to court
LETTER: The Bundy issue already went to court
LETTER: City Council lights millions on fire in Badlands mess
LETTER: City Council lights millions on fire in Badlands mess
LETTER: Move on from Donald Trump?
LETTER: Move on from Donald Trump?
LETTER: Columnist makes some good points about Biden, but …
LETTER: Columnist makes some good points about Biden, but …