Letters

LETTER: Nevada residents complain about high utility bills

Gordon Hurst Las Vegas
September 5, 2023 - 4:38 pm
 
Updated September 5, 2023 - 4:47 pm
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

In reference to your Friday Business section article “Residents heated over utilities”: If I am to believe that our elections are honest and fair, then the residents of Nevada got exactly what they voted for, high utility prices.

One of the main reasons for America’s success has been abundant and affordable energy. But we have a political party that is at war with American energy production. Democrats claim that the human race controls the Earth’s climate. This is the same political party that manufactured and promoted the phony Russian collusion hoax costing American taxpayers multi-millions of dollars.

Why was no one held accountable?

There is no way with today’s technology that wind and solar can produce the energy that we need. They are expensive and don’t produce 24/7. If we are to replace fossil fuels, maybe it would be a good idea to create an affordable replacement that works before we start shutting down current energy production.

