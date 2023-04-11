LETTER: Nevada secretary of state shows contempt for his basic duties

(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

“When people don’t believe elections are on the level, that’s the beginning of the end of this bold experiment in democracy that has gone on for more than 200 years.”

This statement, made in March, came from none other than Charles Schumer, Senate Democratic majority leader. Apparently our Secretary of State Cisco Aguilar was out to lunch when these profound words were uttered. Mr. Aguilar’s dismissal of the Gov. Joe Lombardo’s election reform measures (i.e., requiring voter ID and restrictions on mail ballots) as unnecessary is contemptible and a denial of his basic responsibility to ensure the integrity of our elections.