74°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Letters

LETTER: Nevada secretary of state shows contempt for his basic duties

Jerome Brick Mesquite
April 10, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

“When people don’t believe elections are on the level, that’s the beginning of the end of this bold experiment in democracy that has gone on for more than 200 years.”

This statement, made in March, came from none other than Charles Schumer, Senate Democratic majority leader. Apparently our Secretary of State Cisco Aguilar was out to lunch when these profound words were uttered. Mr. Aguilar’s dismissal of the Gov. Joe Lombardo’s election reform measures (i.e., requiring voter ID and restrictions on mail ballots) as unnecessary is contemptible and a denial of his basic responsibility to ensure the integrity of our elections.

MOST READ
1
3 Las Vegas spots among top 20 Italian restaurants in US
3 Las Vegas spots among top 20 Italian restaurants in US
2
$499K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$499K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
3
‘They don’t care about an education’: Concerns arise about CCSD behavioral school
‘They don’t care about an education’: Concerns arise about CCSD behavioral school
4
Las Vegas is no longer a ‘value destination.’ But visitors keep coming
Las Vegas is no longer a ‘value destination.’ But visitors keep coming
5
CARTOONS: Biden’s afraid of this TikTok challenge
CARTOONS: Biden’s afraid of this TikTok challenge
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
LETTER: Election intregrity isn’t voter suppression
LETTER: Election intregrity isn’t voter suppression
VICTOR JOECKS: Lombardo picks a fight on election integrity
VICTOR JOECKS: Lombardo picks a fight on election integrity
LETTER: Nevada lawmakers trying to suppress voters
LETTER: Nevada lawmakers trying to suppress voters
EDITORIAL: Lombardo election bill represents common sense
EDITORIAL: Lombardo election bill represents common sense
LETTER: Democrats off the rails on election reform
LETTER: Democrats off the rails on election reform
STEVE SEBELIUS: Too many bills only the tip of the iceberg
STEVE SEBELIUS: Too many bills only the tip of the iceberg