LETTER: Nevada Senate candidates should put down the mud

The Nevada U.S. Senate race has me confused. Both candidates and their surrogates are using the campaign strategy, “If you have no positive accomplishments to run on, just throw mud at your opponent & maybe something will stick.”

Multiple ads supporting Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto criticize her GOP opponent, Adam Laxalt, but say nothing about what she has done for Nevadans in her first term. It might do her well to list her five most significant achievements and what she commits to achieving if re-elected.

Sen. Cortez Masto seemingly voted 90-95 percent of the time with the Biden administration. Some would say the policies of this administration are the cause of our economic problems. She should explain why she believes they are wrong. Her current strategy tells me she is part of the problem.

Sen. Cortez Masto recently voted for the Inflation Reduction Act. Please explain how the contents of that bill will, in fact, reduce inflation, as no one in the administration has come close to a coherent explanation.

The administration has aggressively defended its claim that no small business or taxpayer making less than $400,000 a year will see a tax increase. Yet when an amendment to the bill was introduced to codify that statement, all 50 Democratic senators voted no. That fails the smell test.

Mr. Laxalt’s campaign strategy appears to be to toss mud at Sen. Cortez Masto and live off his grandfather’s legacy. He should be so kind as to let my fellow Nevadans and I know what it is he plans to achieve should he be elected.

Both of these candidates should be ashamed of their campaign strategies. If they believe they are the best candidate, they should tell us what they have done for us and what they plan to do for us if elected. That would appear to be a much stronger way to win our vote. We are not as dumb as these two seem to think we are.