Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

I see TV ads for Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto in Spanish. I understand she wants Hispanic votes, but citizens and voters must be able to read and write basic English, so why the Spanish ads? Could it be that noncitizens are voting in our elections? Just asking for a friend.