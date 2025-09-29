LETTER: Nevada senators vote for a government shutdown

I was shocked by our senators’ votes to march the government idiotically toward shutdown (Sept. 20 Review-Journal). Nevadans do not want the government to shut down, and the other side has offered a continuing resolution.

We need to balance the federal budget as soon as possible. More spending, which our senators always seem to support, is not what the country needs. What is needed is a tightening of the fiscal belt.

Our two U.S. senators have shown that they are not in line with fiscal sanity and wish rather to march steadily toward the shut-down cliff. We will all remember that at the polls. Do the right thing: Vote to keep the government open.