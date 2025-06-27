90°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Nevada should ban firework sales

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
(Getty Images)
LETTER: Two viewpoints, same story
President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
LETTER: Trump had a trick up his sleeve
Smoke rises after an explosion in Tehran, Iran, Friday, June 13, 2025. Israel attacked Iran's c ...
LETTER: Another Republican leads down the path of war
Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
LETTER: Biden’s win in 2020 turned out to be a blessing
Linda Faso Las Vegas
June 26, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

Our elected officials need to ban the open sale of fireworks and let the professionals handle them in safe areas for people to enjoy. There are many reasons why we should ban these dangerous explosives — for the safety of people, pets and our environment.

Let’s not forget the children who are burned every year, homes and buildings destroyed, the animals left in backyards who run away out of fear. The shelters are overflowing with animals after the fireworks and are at capacity. Please keep your pets inside a couple of days before July 4 and a couple of days after for a safer holiday.

Animal control, the Metropolitan Police Department and firefighters shouldn’t have to deal with this unnecessary problem. Lawmakers should step up and protect our community and animals from harm. It’s what we elected them to do. What are they waiting for, as other states have already done so.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
LETTER: Trump had a trick up his sleeve
David Tulanian Henderson

Trukmp surprised the media, the mullahs and the majority of American progressives by his decisive strike on Saturday.

Smoke rises after an explosion in Tehran, Iran, Friday, June 13, 2025. Israel attacked Iran's c ...
LETTER: Another Republican leads down the path of war
Jerry Sturdivant Las Vegas

Donald Trump cannot “end” Iran’s nuclear program. Iran retains the scientific knowledge and technical expertise. At best, he can slow it down, maybe by a year, through bombing.

(Getty Images)
LETTER: Lombardo’s invitro veto makes sense
Patrick A. Casale Las Vegas

Gov. Joe Lombardo’s veto of the invitro fertilization bill was a fair move considering it would apply only to all groups with 51-plus employees except those who work for the state or school district.

AP Photo/Vahid Salemi
LETTER: Iran racing to build the bomb?
David Andrews Las Vegas

Iran’s rulers are not coming to the table to make peace. They’re coming to buy time.

LETTER: Don’t ignore the Constitution
David Stahl Las Vegas

Usually, Victor Davis Hanson backs up his comments with supportive information. This was not the case in his June 15 commentary, “The rogue’s gallery.”

MORE STORIES