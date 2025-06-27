LETTER: Nevada should ban firework sales

Our elected officials need to ban the open sale of fireworks and let the professionals handle them in safe areas for people to enjoy. There are many reasons why we should ban these dangerous explosives — for the safety of people, pets and our environment.

Let’s not forget the children who are burned every year, homes and buildings destroyed, the animals left in backyards who run away out of fear. The shelters are overflowing with animals after the fireworks and are at capacity. Please keep your pets inside a couple of days before July 4 and a couple of days after for a safer holiday.

Animal control, the Metropolitan Police Department and firefighters shouldn’t have to deal with this unnecessary problem. Lawmakers should step up and protect our community and animals from harm. It’s what we elected them to do. What are they waiting for, as other states have already done so.