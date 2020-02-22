LETTER: Nevada should ditch the caucus system

We absolutely support your Wednesday editorial advocating for abandoning this chaotic and time-consuming caucuses as a means of awarding presidential delegates. Early voting for the Nevada caucuses was very confusing —- the ballot instructions were poor and volunteers were unsure how to handle questions about the process. They were, however, very dedicated to making sure the voter results were accurately recorded.

Fortunately, many patriotic people stood in line for hours during early voting. We hope their views will be accurately recorded, along with those who spent the time to “caucus” on Saturday. A primary election would seem to be a much more prudent use of everyone’s time and it would be more likely to produce much more accurate results.