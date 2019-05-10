61°F
Letters

LETTER: Nevada should get smart about Yucca Mountain

Paul Rodrigues Las Vegas
May 9, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

Instead of us Nevadans paying for both sides of the battle over Yucca Mountain, let’s be smart about it.

First, demand the standards for the storage facility be above what is required. Second, demand a nice large fee for storing other states’ nuclear waste. If they do not want to pay us, they can store it themselves.

Third, demand that the government improve our roads in the north, south, east and west. Perhaps build a special lane for any vehicle transporting said waste. Finally, the federal government should subsidize our medical facilities just in case there is an accident. We should have the best doctors and health professionals.

THE LATEST
(AP Photo/Elliott Spagat, File)
LETTER: Measles outbreaks and the Southern border
John Robison Las Vegas

In a letter to the editor, Jerry Fink asks if anyone else suspects “a correlation between the sudden outbreak of communicable diseases … and thousands of migrants overwhelming our Southern border.”

Hoover Dam and the Mike O'Callaghan-Pat Tillman Memorial Bridge are seen from the Colorado Rive ...
LETTER: Fancier pools on the Strip
Darlene Nix Henderson

It’s interesting to read in the Sunday Business section about the hotel/casinos building bigger pools and mini-waterfronts.

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn. (Scott Applewhite, File)
LETTER: Ilhan Omar is anti-America
Walter Gunther Las Vegas

Ilhan Omar, from Minnesota, was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives. She should be removed from her position.

Barack Obama
LETTER: The Trump boom or the Obama boom?
Eric Yaillen Las Vegas

Ask any partisan who deserves credit for the booming economy. Democrats thank Barack Obama and Republicans credit Donald Trump. It’s a little of both.

A bud tender shows a top cannabis strain at Serra, a dispensary in Portland, Ore., in February ...
LETTER: Las Vegas City Council OKs pot lounges
Art Gearhart Las Vegas

Evidently, we don’t have enough impaired drivers on our roads these days, so the smart ones on the Las Vegas City Council have decided we need pot lounges.

Clark County School Distict school bus (Gabriella Benavidez/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @latina_ish
LETTER: Clark County School District should get rid of buses
Denise Maginn Las Vegas

Because Nevada’s schools are not receiving the promised tax money from the sale of recreational marijuana and remain on the lowest rungs of student performance, here is a suggestion for the Clark County School District