LETTER: Nevada should keep the death penalty

I see from the Sunday Review-Journal that Nevada legislators are at it again in an attempt to eliminate the death penalty. At the same time, Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said his office is asking a judge to authorize the execution of Zane Floyd, who murdered four people in a Las Vegas Albertsons in 1999.

My question to Mr. Wolfson: Why has this execution not already been carried out? It sickens me to see murderer Floyd still walking on this Earth. Public Defender Scott Coffee, who is against the death penalty stated in the Review-Journal that “the death penalty is the harbinger of social injustice at the highest level.” Where is the so-called “social injustice”? No, the injustice is that this man who murdered four innocent human beings has not already been executed.

I witnessed a murder of an inmate by another inmate on the recreation yard while employed as a corrections officer, and it made me realize that some human beings don’t deserve to spend another day on this Earth.

I hope that legislators keep our death penalty for the worst in society and come up with a faster and more efficient way to rid us of these evil people. It should not take more than 20 years to carry out a death sentence.