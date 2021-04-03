75°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Letters

LETTER: Nevada should keep the death penalty

Michael O. Kreps Las Vegas
April 2, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 
The holding cell, or "last night cell" where the inmate is kept before the execution. (Courtesy ...
The holding cell, or "last night cell" where the inmate is kept before the execution. (Courtesy the Nevada Department of Corrections)

I see from the Sunday Review-Journal that Nevada legislators are at it again in an attempt to eliminate the death penalty. At the same time, Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said his office is asking a judge to authorize the execution of Zane Floyd, who murdered four people in a Las Vegas Albertsons in 1999.

My question to Mr. Wolfson: Why has this execution not already been carried out? It sickens me to see murderer Floyd still walking on this Earth. Public Defender Scott Coffee, who is against the death penalty stated in the Review-Journal that “the death penalty is the harbinger of social injustice at the highest level.” Where is the so-called “social injustice”? No, the injustice is that this man who murdered four innocent human beings has not already been executed.

I witnessed a murder of an inmate by another inmate on the recreation yard while employed as a corrections officer, and it made me realize that some human beings don’t deserve to spend another day on this Earth.

I hope that legislators keep our death penalty for the worst in society and come up with a faster and more efficient way to rid us of these evil people. It should not take more than 20 years to carry out a death sentence.

MOST READ
1
The Pass opens in Henderson, gets passing grades from guests
The Pass opens in Henderson, gets passing grades from guests
2
Texas couple charged in shooting came to Las Vegas with ‘bag of guns’
Texas couple charged in shooting came to Las Vegas with ‘bag of guns’
3
Who’s to blame for Abram and Woodson’s failure to communicate?
Who’s to blame for Abram and Woodson’s failure to communicate?
4
Las Vegas hospital told to refund over $23M
Las Vegas hospital told to refund over $23M
5
Phil Hellmuth rallies to win marathon match with Daniel Negreanu
Phil Hellmuth rallies to win marathon match with Daniel Negreanu
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Getty Images)
LETTER: Media pushes narrative in Atlanta shooting
Robert Webb Las Vegas

The reporting on the Atlanta spa murders is an example of how far the mainstream media stray from the truth and how damaging that can be.

(The Associated Press)
LETTER: Democrats and Phil E. Buster
Carmine A. DiFazio North Las Vegas

Democrats claim Phil E. Buster is a villain and even has a new (old) nickname: Jim Crow.

President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
LETTER: With Biden, the buck stops somewhere else
Troy Pyles St. George, Utah

Because President Joe Biden has no clue how to resolve the crisis he created at the border and doesn’t want to take ownership of it, he has assigned Vice President Kamala Harris to deal with it.