93°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
Letters

LETTER: Nevada should let independents vote in party primaries

Cartier Conley Jr. Las Vegas
June 13, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 
(AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
(AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)

I read Rory Appleton’s June 7 article on the Nevada primaries. I have been an independent voter for decades prior to moving to Nevada in 2015, and I was locked out of the caucuses before and will now be locked out of the upcoming primaries. It was disappointing to read that, during the legislative session, state Sen. Ben Kieckhefer’s bill proposing a “blanket primary” died in committee without even getting a hearing.

I do not understand why legislators on both sides of the aisle seem to be comfortable with excluding one-third of registered voters in the state. Non-partisan voters currently outnumber Republicans and will likely do the same to Democrats in the near future. Why do we not get the opportunity to participate, except with the choices that are made for us in the general election?

This is a bit more frustrating in that the recent decision to move to “primaries” will be done at taxpayer expense.

I certainly hope that we are able to elect some politicians in the future who want this state to be inclusive of all registered voters, and perhaps we can show that to the rest of the country given some of the current discourse.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas’ housing market shows signs it’s tapping the brakes
Las Vegas’ housing market shows signs it’s tapping the brakes
2
Resorts World set to make a splash, spur tourism on Strip
Resorts World set to make a splash, spur tourism on Strip
3
VICTOR DAVIS HANSON: This isn’t your father’s left-wing revolution
VICTOR DAVIS HANSON: This isn’t your father’s left-wing revolution
4
Von Miller not getting wrapped up in Aaron Rodgers rumors
Von Miller not getting wrapped up in Aaron Rodgers rumors
5
Precautions vital for potentially deadly Las Vegas heat all week
Precautions vital for potentially deadly Las Vegas heat all week
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco
LETTER: COVID shots and bailouts
P. Steven Demchak Las Vegas

What’s the big deal about showing a vaccination card?