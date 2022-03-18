LETTER: Nevada should take the nuclear waste

Imagine: All these states that have stockpiles of spent nuclear material want to give it to us for nothing.

Steven Curtis wrote in his Saturday letter (“Nuclear gold”) about the benefit to Nevada from recycled nuclear fuel.

A few years ago, I wrote to all of our elected officials outlining in detail how Nevada could safely recycle spent nuclear fuel into electric power that may be sold on the power grid very profitably, taking into account the construction of a recycling facility. I did not get the courtesy of a response from any of the elected officials I contacted.

In my letter, I also recommended that we establish a plan similar to the oil rebate plan given to Alaskans. That is, every legal Nevadan citizen would get an annual rebate calculated on a percentage of the profits from the sale of electric power on the grid.

Imagine: All these states that have stockpiles of spent nuclear material want to give it to us for nothing. But our elected officials do nothing about it. If they bothered to check out the safe disposal of recycled nuclear waste with no danger to the public, their view of recycling could possibly change.

Unless there is a grass-roots effort by the hard-working Nevadans who want affordable energy and a yearly bonus check, nothing will be done. Again, thank you, Mr. Curtis for your excellent letter.