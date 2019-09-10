LETTER: Nevada should tighten food stamp eligibility requirements

Creators.com

According to the Review-Journal’s Sept. 5 editorial, there are about 58,000 people in Nevada receiving food stamps who are not eligible for that support. They get around the qualification process by being eligible for some other form of assistance or even receiving information about a similar government program.

This cannot be considered fraud because a political party wrote this loophole into law — obviously to put more people on the subsidy rolls. More importantly, our governor, who promised teachers a raise and did not fund it, is allowing $77 million that could have gone to hardworking teachers to be used for people who do not qualify for the support.

I guess we know who is more important to our state politicians.