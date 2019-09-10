84°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Letters

LETTER: Nevada should tighten food stamp eligibility requirements

Michael W. Dunegan Las Vegas
September 9, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

According to the Review-Journal’s Sept. 5 editorial, there are about 58,000 people in Nevada receiving food stamps who are not eligible for that support. They get around the qualification process by being eligible for some other form of assistance or even receiving information about a similar government program.

This cannot be considered fraud because a political party wrote this loophole into law — obviously to put more people on the subsidy rolls. More importantly, our governor, who promised teachers a raise and did not fund it, is allowing $77 million that could have gone to hardworking teachers to be used for people who do not qualify for the support.

I guess we know who is more important to our state politicians.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Southbound vehicles leave El Paso, Texas and enter Juarez, Mexico at the Bridge of the Americas ...
LETTER: Freudian slip
By James Moldenhauer, North Las Vegas

An recent article unintentionally and unwittingly demonstrates why many people are against immigration, especially the illegal variety.

Apartments on Calcaterra Circle in the Palos Verdes neighborhood in Las Vegas Monday, April 15, ...
LETTER: Landlord rights
By Marcia Romano, Las Vegas

This letter is in response to Tuesday’s article about a nonprofit law firm in Las Vegas that advises tenants who are facing eviction.

Walmart at 2310 E. Serene Ave. in Las Vegas Tuesday, March 14, 2019. (K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Rev ...
LETTER: Walmart wrong
By Bob Jack, North Las Vegas

Walmart’s decision to cease selling ammunition is a cowardly act that succumbs to the left-wing interests who want to rid America of its constitutional rights.

(Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Wasted food
By Jaden Biggs, Las Vegas

We receive free lunches at Centennial High School. While that sounds like it would be great, it is not.

(Getty Images)
LETTER: Timing questioned
By Knight Allen, Las Vegas

I write in response to Professor Thomas McAffee’s column last Sunday, “Steering us away from oligarchy.”

In this July 31, 2019 photo, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., and former Vice President Joe Biden ...
LETTER: Emissions omission
By Dirk Dahlgren, Las Vegas

The Democratic presidential candidates who appeared Wednesday on CNN townhalls on global warming forgot the word global.

Clark County School District administration building at 5100 W. Sahara Ave. in Las Vegas (Richa ...
LETTER: District games
By Jim Hayes, Las Vegas

It should come as no surprise that the Clark County School District mysteriously found the money it needed to offer teachers the pay increases they were earlier promised.

LETTER: Expensive energy
By Norman Rogers, Las Vegas

NV Energy is shamelessly promoting renewable energy without regard to the facts.