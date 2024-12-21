49°F
Letters

LETTER: Nevada should up the penalties for animal cruelty

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Darryl Cornelius Las Vegas
December 20, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

Once again, another horrific animal abuse case was reported in the news in Las Vegas last week. An English Bulldog named Reba had been placed in a taped-up plastic tote and left behind at a store to suffer and die in the desert heat. It was determined that Reba died from a combination of insufficient oxygen and heat stroke, resulting in cardiac arrest.

I was glad to hear that they have identified the two perpetrators, who are being held in the Clark County Detention Center on $50,000 bail. Although the maximum time for animal cruelty is four years, abusers are eligible for parole in 18 months.

After receiving an enormous number of emails from the public demanding justice, Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson suggested that these types of brutal crimes should require stiffer penalties. Mr. Wolfson said that one to 10 years might be a more appropriate penalty. In addition, Nevada Assemblywoman Melissa Hardy has requested a “Reba bill,” which would enhance animal cruelty penalties, for the 2025 legislative session.

Research has backed up the claim that animal abuse is often a precursor to violent crimes against humans. A landmark study by the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and Northeastern University found that animal abusers are five times more likely to commit violent crimes against humans.

There has been progress toward the protection of animals. In 2016, the FBI elevated animal cruelty to its own separate offense. And the FBI is now collecting data on animal crimes the same way it does for other serious crimes such as homicide. In addition, a number of police agencies have jumped on board and have officers who are dedicated solely to animal cruelty complaints.

If you see or suspect animal abuse, report it. Animals are helpless, but when it comes to making their lives more bearable, people are not. You cannot force people to love and respect animals, but it is possible to enforce many of the basic rules of decency and humanity.

