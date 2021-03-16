46°F
Letters

LETTER: Nevada shouldn’t brag about its stimulus haul

David Hoff Las Vegas
March 15, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
(Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Elipagephoto
In round numbers, Nevada has about 3 million of the 300 million in the United States, or roughly 1 percent. So if the feds are going to spend around $1.9 trillion on COVID relief, Nevada’s share should be $19 billion. We shouldn’t be happy about big headlines announcing the $4.5 billion headed our way (Wednesday Review-Journal). That’s less than a quarter of what we will eventually pay in taxes. Think about how weak Nevada politicians are next time you vote.

