LETTER: Nevada shouldn’t brag about its stimulus haul

In round numbers, Nevada has about 3 million of the 300 million in the United States, or roughly 1 percent. So if the feds are going to spend around $1.9 trillion on COVID relief, Nevada’s share should be $19 billion. We shouldn’t be happy about big headlines announcing the $4.5 billion headed our way (Wednesday Review-Journal). That’s less than a quarter of what we will eventually pay in taxes. Think about how weak Nevada politicians are next time you vote.