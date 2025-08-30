85°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Nevada sportsmen and federal land sales

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
The Capitol is seen in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
LETTER: No time to waste on Social Security
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Don’t blame unions for high costs on the Strip
(Getty Images)
LETTER: There’s a good reason for Social Security tax cap
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Writer was correct about vets and spay/neuter
Garrett Hammack Las Vegas
August 29, 2025 - 9:00 pm
 

In response to your Aug. 3 editorial “Rebutting concerns from left, right about releasing federal lands”.

Our nation’s public lands system is one of America’s greatest ideas. Selling them without community input or clear public benefit is not.The reasons that hunters opposed the latest attempt to sell off our hunting grounds were largely threefold.

First, selling public lands without community input and without considerations for infrastructure and water availability would not have provided a guaranteed solution to Nevada’s issues with housing affordability. Placing new “affordable housing” on the outskirts of Las Vegas, for example, makes little sense when most of the jobs held by new homeowners are likely to be in the center of the city.

Second, many of the areas described in the editorial as “empty space” are actually where Nevada hunters pursue quail, deer, elk and wild sheep. They’re where we’ve built water guzzlers and where we’re performing habitat rehabilitation to keep our wildlife populations healthy for future generations. The hunting community took issue with these areas being on the auction block without consulting the stakeholders who depend on them most. With public land habitat on the decline in Nevada for several reasons, hunters will continue to defend the habitat and conservation funding that is so important for our traditions.

Lastly, we believe that when public lands are sold for economic reasons, it should be done only with the support of local stakeholders, and the proceeds should always be reinvested back into Nevada’s public lands, not into general U.S. Treasury coffers to support short-sighted ideas. The former is the way that public lands sales have always been conducted in this country, and the latter would have set a worrying precedent that would have opened Nevadans to the loss of hunting and fishing grounds without community input.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The Capitol is seen in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
LETTER: No time to waste on Social Security
Gary Desler Las Vegas

The most inconvenient truth is that the U.S. Social Security system is fundamentally flawed and is bleeding red ink.

Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Vyacheslav Prokofyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
LETTER: Trump plays footsy with Putin
Paul Costantino Mesquite

The dog and pony show in Alaska is over. President Donald Trump gave the vilest of dictators the royal treatment. That should make real conservatives — not the MAGA lot — sick.

The Strip. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
LETTER: Vegas is blowing it
Al Tobin Las Vegas

Las Vegas has shot itself in the foot. People feel ripped off. I feel ripped off.

MORE STORIES