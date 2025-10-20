LETTER: Nevada subsidies for film and TV production
We’re already subsidizing a baseball stadium for a wealthy owner and players.
Michael Brown’s Oct. 12 Viewpoints article on using state tax dollars to subsidize film and TV production in Nevada made some valid points, especially about potential long-term state revenue from film industry investment.
But the article missed a bigger comparison: Las Vegas taxpayers are already subsidizing a baseball stadium on the Strip, owned by a multi-millionaire and hosting multi-millionaire players. Where’s the return on that investment for local taxpayers?