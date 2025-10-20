63°F
Letters

LETTER: Nevada subsidies for film and TV production

Jerry Sturdivant Las Vegas
October 19, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

Michael Brown’s Oct. 12 Viewpoints article on using state tax dollars to subsidize film and TV production in Nevada made some valid points, especially about potential long-term state revenue from film industry investment.

But the article missed a bigger comparison: Las Vegas taxpayers are already subsidizing a baseball stadium on the Strip, owned by a multi-millionaire and hosting multi-millionaire players. Where’s the return on that investment for local taxpayers?

