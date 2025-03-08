LETTER: Nevada U.S. senators vote against women
Allowing biological men to compete with females is nuts.
Shame on Nevada’s U.S. senators, Jacky Rosen and Catherine Cortez Masto, who along with every Democrat in the Senate voted against barring biological men from competing in women sports (Wednesday Review-Journal). Democrats voted in lockstep and blocked the legislation, thus acting against the will of the vast majority of the people they represent. Shame on them for turning their collective backs on women.