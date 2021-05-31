LETTER: Nevada unemployment agency still can’t get it together

Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

More than a year later, the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation still can’t get its act together, has cut off people from unemployment benefits and refuses to act to correct the matter.

Need to call in? Forget it: “We cannot accept your call at this time.” Call another number that actually answers? “Not our department.”Passing the buck is what DETR, Gov. Steve Sisolak and Nevada’s legislative Democrats are all about.