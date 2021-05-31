87°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
Letters

LETTER: Nevada unemployment agency still can’t get it together

Mike Heuer Las Vegas
May 30, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 
Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

More than a year later, the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation still can’t get its act together, has cut off people from unemployment benefits and refuses to act to correct the matter.

Need to call in? Forget it: “We cannot accept your call at this time.” Call another number that actually answers? “Not our department.”Passing the buck is what DETR, Gov. Steve Sisolak and Nevada’s legislative Democrats are all about.

MOST READ
1
Gene Simmons of Kiss buys Henderson home, lot for $10.8M
Gene Simmons of Kiss buys Henderson home, lot for $10.8M
2
4th stimulus checks rumors run rampant
4th stimulus checks rumors run rampant
3
Golden Knights name starting goalie for Game 1 against Avalanche
Golden Knights name starting goalie for Game 1 against Avalanche
4
Hunt continues to identify body of boy, new picture released
Hunt continues to identify body of boy, new picture released
5
Memorial Day weekend crowds pack Las Vegas, seem smaller this year
Memorial Day weekend crowds pack Las Vegas, seem smaller this year
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Donald Trump.  (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
LETTER: Democrats still trying to discredit Donald Trump
Robert Latchford Henderson

Envious of the Trump successes, the Democrats, with President Joe Biden in the catbird seat, are doing what they can to discredit Mr. Trump, and our nation is going down the dumper with mega-inflation.