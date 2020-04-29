LETTER: Nevada unemployment fiasco is unacceptable

This walled-off, impregnable division of the state needs to be more transparent and offer people something besides deafening silence.

Anyone who has tried to contact the state unemployment folks knows it is a fool’s errand. You have to have high-level military clearance to reach anyone at this agency.

With many thousands of Nevadans unable to access information or find out anything about their claims, this agency remains silent. An update from someone in charge would sure be nice. Gov. Steve Sisolak has praised their tremendous job, told us to be patient, told us they are working on it and — my personal favorite — said that other states are having problems, too. How any of these remarks are helpful escapes me.

The new call center is useless. Busy phones and unanswered correspondence are totally unacceptable, and we deserve better.