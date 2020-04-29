86°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Letters

LETTER: Nevada unemployment fiasco is unacceptable

Jim Bauer Las Vegas
April 28, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

Anyone who has tried to contact the state unemployment folks knows it is a fool’s errand. You have to have high-level military clearance to reach anyone at this agency.

With many thousands of Nevadans unable to access information or find out anything about their claims, this agency remains silent. An update from someone in charge would sure be nice. Gov. Steve Sisolak has praised their tremendous job, told us to be patient, told us they are working on it and — my personal favorite — said that other states are having problems, too. How any of these remarks are helpful escapes me.

This walled-off, impregnable division of the state needs to be more transparent and offer people something besides deafening silence. The new call center is useless. Busy phones and unanswered correspondence are totally unacceptable, and we deserve better.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas firm creates safety shields for use at casino slots, tables
Las Vegas firm creates safety shields for use at casino slots, tables
2
Venetian to have EMTs, thermal cameras upon reopening
Venetian to have EMTs, thermal cameras upon reopening
3
New COVID-19 cases in Nevada, Clark County and infection rates dip
New COVID-19 cases in Nevada, Clark County and infection rates dip
4
Before coronavirus, lines were drawn between Sisolak, Goodman
Before coronavirus, lines were drawn between Sisolak, Goodman
5
Woman accused of pushing man off Las Vegas bus faces new charges
Woman accused of pushing man off Las Vegas bus faces new charges
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
LETTER: Business need to return cash from canceled events
Joseph Manzo Las Vegas

Airlines, concerts, sporting events, third parties (i.e. StubHub), etc., continue to hold millions of dollars of the public’s money at a time when they need it most.