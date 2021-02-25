51°F
Letters

LETTER: Nevada unemployment officials ask for patience

Mark Evans Las Vegas
February 24, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
People wait in line at One-Stop Career Center in this March 16, 2020, file photo. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

In response to your Saturday Business section article about the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation asking for patience on benefits: What officials should be asking for is forgiveness about being incompetent.

There is no doubt that, when DETR chief Elisa Cafferata asks for your patience, she is getting her paycheck. Is this the best Nevada can do? Maybe the state needs to add her to the unemployment list and send her home to wait for her check. And please tell her to be patient. The check is in the mail.

