LETTER: Nevada unemployment system remains a wreck

A screen shot taken of the Nevada unemployment website on Tuesday, April 14, 2020.

I appreciate your Monday editorial about Nevada’s unemployment system, the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation. You are right. It is nowhere near being fixed.

More than a month after the latest shakeup, nothing has changed to any level of importance. We were told two weeks ago by Barbara Buckley through Amber Hansen of the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Facebook group that 200 welfare workers would start calling and resolving cases. Very few have been called, if any.

We need an independent audit of all DETR and PUA data. DETR stop providing real numbers more than a month ago.

How many unresolved claims (unemployment insurance and PUA) remain? How many people are resolving claims? How many claims from the first day remain unresolved? How many “Invalid Social Security number” claims remain unresolved? How many “invalid SSN” claims have been resolved?

These are just some of the questions that need answers. Can someone explain to me why they are allowed to not answer these basic question more than months into this debacle?