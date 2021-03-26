60°F
Letters

LETTER: Nevada vaccination “hunters” performing a public service

Mike Hansen Las Vegas
March 25, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 
(AP Photo/Hans Pennink)

After his recent comments about “line jumpers,” Gov. Steve Sisolak may still harbor “deep exceptions” about people making use of otherwise unused vaccinations. But I think the “vaccination hunters” are performing a real public service.

I applaud the vaccination staff members who have a lot more appreciation than the governor does for the importance of everyone getting COVID shots as soon as possible. They are making sure no shot goes to waste each day after all the “eligible” folks have gotten theirs. I also applaud the folks who are getting their shots without displacing anyone who has priority to get vaccinated.

This kind of initiative, now that we are moving toward normalcy, is more helpful than continuing micromanagement from Carson City.

