LETTER: Nevada vaccine bribes have been failure

I have not seen any recent stories on the impact of Nevada’s $5 million vaccination incentive program. Based on the statistics in the paper on the number of vaccinations, it doesn’t seem to have had much — if any — impact.

To me this is an example of a common government problem: throwing money at an issue and not understanding or not being willing to tackle the underlying problem. In this case, some people have decided the risk of COVID is less than the risk of vaccination. A lottery ticket won’t change that calculation for most people.

A second common government problem is a lack of transparency and accountability. Will there be any accountability for the person who decided to waste $5 million on this program? In the private sector, bad decisions leave you out of a job or out of business. That never seems to happen in the public sector. The same people stay in place to make more poor decisions.