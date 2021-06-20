LETTER: Nevada vaccine lottery a waste of taxpayer money

AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File

Gov. Steve Sisolak announced that he has put up $5 million of taxpayer money in cash and prizes for as an incentive for Nevadans to get the vaccination. This is insane and a waste of the taxpayers money.

My wife and I stood in line for more than an hour to get vaccinated because we believed it would be beneficial to our health and may save us from contracting COVID-19. So now Gov. Sisolak feels the only way to get people vaccinated is to bribe them with prizes and or cash. This is like giving your kid an ice cream cone to behave.

I firmly believe it is your right to refuse to get the vaccination, but we taxpayers should not have to pay you a reward to take it. It is your right to roll the dice and you may or may not contract the disease. And shame on Gov. Sisolak for using taxpayer money on this.