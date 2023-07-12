99°F
Letters

LETTER: Nevada vanity plate takes shot at California

Michael Aslan Las Vegas
July 11, 2023 - 9:02 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

That poor baby who complained about the GOBK2CA license plate (Saturday Review-Journal): I agree with whoever had that plate. These California transplants ruined their state, now they want to ruin ours. If you don’t like what you did to your state, you should have stayed there and tried to improve it instead of running away. You and the Democratic leadership of California made it what it is today. Go back and change it.

