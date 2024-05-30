LETTER: Nevada voter ID question may move forward

Where can my wife and I go to sign this initiative to impose voter ID, which is something every state should require?

Great to see that Nevada can go forward with a signature campaign to qualify a voter ID ballot question (Saturday Review-Journal). Every time I go to Walgreens to buy wine, I am asked for my ID — and I am 80 years old. Of course, a Nevada Democrat filed a complaint to block the initiative. Where can my wife and I go to sign this initiative to impose voter ID, which is something every state should require?