LETTER: Nevada voter ID question may move forward

Clark County election workers set up voting booths.
LETTER: Israel and the International Criminal Court
LETTER: Students protest death in Gaza
LETTER: Trump or Biden on taxes?
LETTER: Pawns for radical left-wing groups
Ron Stegner Las Vegas
May 29, 2024 - 9:00 pm
 

Great to see that Nevada can go forward with a signature campaign to qualify a voter ID ballot question (Saturday Review-Journal). Every time I go to Walgreens to buy wine, I am asked for my ID — and I am 80 years old. Of course, a Nevada Democrat filed a complaint to block the initiative. Where can my wife and I go to sign this initiative to impose voter ID, which is something every state should require?

Michael R. Frias Las Vega

Seeking an end to death, injury and starvation of civilians in Gaza does not fit the definition of antisemitism.

LETTER: Trump or Biden on taxes?
Mike Morgan Las Vegas

Under Mr. Trump, you paid less. Under Mr. Biden, you’ll pay more.

LETTER: A veteran reflects on Memorial Day
Stephen M. Pitman IV Pahrump The writer is a retired Marine Corp veteran.

This is the quiet time. This is not a time for joy, parties and festivities. It is a time for reflection. A time to honor, to remember, to grieve.

LETTER: Americans need a break from the rat race
Dave Stein Las Vegas

The 32-hour workweek recently proposed by Sen. Bernie Sanders presents an opportunity to reflect on the hidden costs of our workplace culture.

