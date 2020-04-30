LETTER: Nevadans are getting restless as weather warms up

Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

We need to open city, county and state recreation areas. Social distancing can be practiced at all these areas and would provide a welcome relief to residents who’ve been on house arrest without the ankle bracelet, some for as long as two months.

I’m asking for all those children who have pent-up energy they once spent at school or on outings with grandparents or other family members.

We’re fast nearing our first 100-degree summer day, and we still have our indoor, untanned skin. Help.