LETTER: Nevadans are getting restless as weather warms up
Let’s open state and local recreational areas.
We need to open city, county and state recreation areas. Social distancing can be practiced at all these areas and would provide a welcome relief to residents who’ve been on house arrest without the ankle bracelet, some for as long as two months.
I’m asking for all those children who have pent-up energy they once spent at school or on outings with grandparents or other family members.
We’re fast nearing our first 100-degree summer day, and we still have our indoor, untanned skin. Help.